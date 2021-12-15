Beaverton City Councilor Mark Fagin to step down come 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beaverton City Councilor Mark Fagin announced in a statement Wednesday he will be resigning at the end of the year for personal reasons.

“My family and business are growing,” Fagin said in a statement. “And by stepping down now, the city can hold an election for my seat this May, along with the three other positions that will be up for election.”

He has served on the City Council for nearly 10 years and was the founding chairperson of the Visioning Advisory Committee where he’s been involved in projects regarding Beaverton’s water infrastructure and other major developments.

“I’m thankful to Councilor Fagin for his many years of impactful service,” said Mayor Beaty. “Making the decision to step down is never easy, but I honor Councilor Fagin’s commitment to his family.”

The councilor’s resignation for Council Position 3 was accepted at a council meeting Tuesday. An Interim City Councilor may be appointed until an election can be held in May of 2022.

The six remaining councilors will serve until December 31, 2024.

Fagin’s resignation is effective January 1, 2022.