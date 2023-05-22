BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Facing a $10 million budget shortfall for the next fiscal year, the City of Beaverton is looking at cutting jobs as federal pandemic dollars dry up.

Among the possible job cuts are library positions and emergency preparedness jobs.

City leaders also told KOIN 6 News there is a $1 million shortfall in the library budget as personnel costs increase.

A total of 18 jobs could be eliminated — and some are already vacant.

Librarians were told 8 positions are being considered in the cuts, part of a plan that also includes reducing the number of days the branch library at Murray and Scholls is open.

Two out of the 3 emergency management positions are on the chopping block, and one of them was already set to expire this year.

Beaverton City Hall, May 22, 2023 (KOIN)

Claudia Steiner Fricker, a longtime volunteer and instuctor with the community emergency response team told KOIN 6 News emergency management city staff are critical for life and safety. They’re in charge of more than 500 volunteers that make sure the city is ready for everything from earthquakes to staffing cooling centers.

A city spokesperson told KOIN 6 News inflation and expenses are creating the budget shortfall by paying into the state’s Public Employees Retirement Systems.

Federal COVID relief money is no longer flowing in.

The Beaverton City Budget Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss recommendations for the entire city council.