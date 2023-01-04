PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton City Council welcomed new faces and some familiar ones during Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Councilor Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg was re-elected for the council’s Position 1 in 2022. She has held that position since October 2021. Hartmeier-Prigg formerly served on the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District’s Board of Directors.

“I feel fortunate to continue serving the residents of Beaverton for a full term on City Council,” she said. “We have done great work since I have been on the council, and I look forward to pushing us to do more regarding climate change, ensuring Beaverton is an affordable place to live, and reaffirming our commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive city. I encourage you to use your voice and share what matters to you with your city councilors.”

Hartmeier-Prigg was also chosen as the city council president. The person who holds this position acts as the Beaverton mayor whenever they can’t fulfill their duties at council meetings.

The newest and youngest councilor, Kevin Teater, was sworn in at the ceremony. He was elected to Position 2 in the November general election.

Teater previously worked as the Beaverton Downtown Association’s Executive Director and served on the Planning Commission and Central Beaverton Neighborhood Association Committee.

“I am honored to have your trust as Beaverton’s newest and youngest city councilor,” Teater said. “I love this city and this community, and I will treat this role with the respect and integrity it deserves. We’re going to take some challenging and courageous steps for Beaverton over the next several years, and we’re going to do it together.”

After being appointed to the Beaverton city council in July 2022 and elected to Position 5 four months later, John Dugger was officially sworn-in on Jan. 3, as well. The councilor previously led two Neighborhood Association Committees in addition to his work on other city boards and commissions.

“There are so many reasons to be excited about living, working and raising a family here in Beaverton,” Dugger said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our community as your City Councilor and neighbor, and look forward to continuing our long history of collaboration and work on behalf of the people.”