Beaverton kayaker goes for swim in Hagg Lake, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton kayaker who went for a swim in Hagg Lake Saturday afternoon went under the water and did not surface, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Satoru Kamoshita was kayaking around 3:30 p.m. Saturday around Boat Ramp C when he decided to take a swim. When he didn’t come back up, multiple people called 911. Officials said the marine patrol deputies were already on the water and rushed to the scene.

However, neither the deputies nor other people at the lake could find him, officials said.

The Lake Oswego Fire Department dive team was called to the scene and found Kamoshita’s body around 6:20 p.m., officials said. He was 61.

