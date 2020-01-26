Teens catfished, Beaverton man held on rape charges

Washington County

Lafayette Castillo is being held on $1.5M bail

Posted: / Updated:

Police say Lafayette Castillo used Snapchat and Instagram to pose as a high school student so he could talk with children online. (photo via Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man is being held on multiple charges pertaining to sex crimes after police say he posed as a high school student on Snapchat and Instragram to lure minors.

Lafayette Castillo was indicted by a grand jury on January 24 for sex crimes involving two victims, aged 12 and 14. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Castillo, 26, would establish a rapport online with the victims, meet with them in person and then sexually assault them.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape as well as eleven other crimes including third-degree sodomy.

If you have information about Castillo or can help identify other potential victims, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget