PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old Beaverton man is facing a murder charge after police say he shot and killed his roommate Friday night.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon around 8:40 p.m. at SW Macorey Court. When they got to the scene, police said they found 37-year-old Levi Pierce shot.

Pierce was taken to the hospitals but died from his injuries, police said.

Police arrested his roommate, Austin Sutton, and charged him with murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Sutton was taken to the Washington County Jail.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the BPD non-emergency line at 503.629.0111 and reference Case No. 22-1260987.