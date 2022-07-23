BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 8th year, the Beaverton Night Market opens in downtown Beaverton showcasing goods, foods and performances highlighting cultures around the world.

More than 60 businesses will take part in the event on 2 separate Saturdays, July 23 and August 13. Along with the vendors selling their wares, families will find cultural games and activities plus a breakdancing exhibition.

“It is a great way to celebrate Beaverton’s cultural diversity and to make new friends and reacquaint with old ones,” said Amrit Mann with the Diversity Advisory Board’s planning committee.

The group of appointed community advisors works to “strengthen connections between diverse communities and city government.” They organized the Beaverton Night Market, held at The Round.