PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After starting the role of interim police chief at the Beaverton Police Department in June 2022, Stacy Jepson has now officially been named as the permanent police chief.

“I am so honored and grateful for this amazing opportunity to serve as Beaverton’s next chief of police,” Jepson said.

Jepson initially came into the role following the retirement of former chief Ronda Groshong. Groshong retired in May after 27 years of service with the police department.

“During my five months as interim chief, I have been deeply impressed by the members of this police department,” Jepson said. “It is evident that they are passionate about providing exceptional service to this community. As your new chief, I am committed to building a strong collaborative relationship with the community and leading this police department with humility, compassion, and care.”

Before beginning her career with BPD, Jepson spent three years as the Eugene Police Department’s deputy chief. She also has 21 years of experience with the Hillsboro Police Department. In her time there, she served as a police officer, detective, sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant and commander.

According to BPD, Jepson directed the TriMet Transit Police Division for several years as well.

City Manager Jenny Haruyama said Jepson has “seamlessly assumed leadership responsibilities of the Beaverton Police Department with keen integrity and dedication.”

“She has 27 years of law enforcement experience and has spent most of her career right here in Washington County,” Haruyama said. “I expect her abilities to only strengthen and look forward to working alongside her.”