Beaverton police ID burglary suspect in deadly foot chase

Washington County

Shawn Michael Roy Montoya was wanted for a home burglary earlier in the day, police said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Shawn Michael Roy Montoya. (Beaverton Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglary suspect who died Wednesday night has been identified as a 32-year old Hermiston man, police said.

Shawn Michael Roy Montoya shot himself in the head and was also shot in the torso by a Beaverton police officer, according to the police department.

Montoya was being chased on foot by police in the area of SW 14th and Alger around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired in a residential backyard, police said. He was wanted for a home burglary earlier in the day along with an outstanding parole violation.

Police said officers administered first aid to Montoya at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured.

Neighbors said they heard two gunshots and saw one person taken out of a home on a stretcher. One neighbor, Jim Pilcher, said he heard sirens, then someone yell “Drop the gun,” and then 2 shots in rapid succession.

The investigation remains open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories