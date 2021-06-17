Beaverton police ID burglary suspect in deadly foot chase

Shawn Michael Roy Montoya was wanted for a home burglary earlier in the day, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglary suspect who died Wednesday night has been identified as a 32-year old Hermiston man, police said.

Shawn Michael Roy Montoya shot himself in the head and was also shot in the torso by a Beaverton police officer, according to the police department.

Montoya was being chased on foot by police in the area of SW 14th and Alger around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired in a residential backyard, police said. He was wanted for a home burglary earlier in the day along with an outstanding parole violation.

Police said officers administered first aid to Montoya at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured.

Neighbors said they heard two gunshots and saw one person taken out of a home on a stretcher. One neighbor, Jim Pilcher, said he heard sirens, then someone yell “Drop the gun,” and then 2 shots in rapid succession.

The investigation remains open.