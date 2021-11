Sgt. Brian Gaunt was a 21-year veteran of the Beaverton Police Department. He died of COVID-19 complications Oct. 24, BPD said. (BPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton officer who served the department for more than two decades died from COVID-19 complications Oct. 24, police said.

Sgt. Brian Gaunt worked within the Beaverton Police Department for 21 years, working as a patrol officer, detective and K9 handler. He was promoted to sergeant in 2019, BPD said.

It is unclear if Gaunt was vaccinated against COVID-19.