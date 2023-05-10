The officer has since been released from the hospital.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP) — A Beaverton police officer was hospitalized Tuesday, May 9, after being attacked and strangled by a man on the sidewalk, the Beaverton Police Department says.

Police say the officer was dispatched to the corner of Southwest Allen Boulevard and Erickson Avenue at about 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, after a concerned citizen reported a man was laying on the sidewalk. The man, identified as William Joseph Schott, allegedly attacked the officer — whose name has not been released — as the officer was checking on his well-being.

“During the officer’s interaction with Schott, investigators say Schott launched an attack, resulting in a violent physical assault,” the Beaverton Police Department said in a statement Wednesday, May 10, about the incident. “Investigators believe that during the attack, Schott strangled the officer, causing injuries to the officer’s head and neck.”

The officer survived the attack but was hospitalized for treatment due to “potential injuries,” according to police. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

Schott, 35, reportedly fled on foot but was apprehended less than a mile away, according to police.

Read the full story here.