PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man took his own life in a Beaverton apartment as police tried to serve him a warrant Thursday morning, officials say.

According to Beaverton police, officers were out to serve criminal warrant at Southwest Alger Avenue and Allen Boulevard when the man, who has yet to be publicly identified, held a gun to his head.

Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated while crisis negotiators got called to the scene. However, officials say the suspect eventually committed suicide.

Police say this is an active investigation and more details are to come.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.