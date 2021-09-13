Beaverton Restaurant Week hopes to stir up an appetite

Beaverton Downtown Association is putting on an event to highlight the restaurants in the downtown area.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While strolling through downtown Beaverton, you’ll notice new restaurants and breweries popping up left and right, and one event hopes to attract people to the local cuisine.

Beaverton Restaurant Week is an annual event put on by the Beaverton Downtown Association and Beaverton City Hall to showcase a variety of food and increase foot traffic to the area. This year, 35 independent restaurants, such as Bootleggers Whiskey Bar and Brickhaus Coffee will take part in the event.

Kevin Teater, the executive director of the BDA, said it’s important to support restaurants during this time.

“There are some great places that are still investing in this community because they believe in it too, and we want this to be a home for them,” said Teater.

This year, some restaurants will offer a 10% discount to frontline workers.

Carina’s Bakery in Beaverton offers vegan treats, such as molasses cookies. The business will be participating in Beaverton Restaurant Week (KOIN)

Carina Comer, who owns Carina’s Bakery in downtown Beaverton, is one of the restaurants participating in the event. Comer is offering the discount to essential workers because she said that they deserve recognition for their hard work.

“We’ve all worked hard but hospital workers – in particular – work extremely hard, so it’s important to show that,” she said.

Comer’s bakery offers vegan treats for the community, and she plans to have a specialty item on the menu during Beaverton Restaurant Week – a fall themed ice cream sandwich.

When Comer first started her business, she said it was tough to hit the ground running but the event helped her get started. She added that she’s grateful that it “brings the community in and people have a little fun and show support for the other restaurants that are still here.”

Despite COVID-19 closing down some restaurants for good, about 13 restaurants have opened up in downtown Beaverton since the start of the pandemic, according to the BDA.

Downtown Beaverton has some new restaurants and breweries since the start of the pandemic. The Beaverton Downtown Association hopes to showcase those restaurants and others during Beaverton Restaurant Week. (KOIN)

Teater said there are also more restaurants set to open next month.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate and experience a little bit of community bonding over food and drinks that we used to have all the time,” he added.

Beaverton Restaurant Week starts on Sept. 23 and ends Oct. 3.