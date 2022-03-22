Parents will also learn the current risks today’s kids face

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents within the Beaverton School District will be presenting at an event featuring families who have lost kids to fake prescription pills.

On Tuesday, March 22, Jon and Jennifer Epstein will talk to others on a Song for Charlie webinar titled, “Drugs in the Age of Fentanyl,” according to the Beaverton School District. The event’s website advertises it as a way for parents to learn about how the drug landscape has changed since they were children.

Parents will also learn the current risks today’s kids face.

“Featuring three families who have lost kids to fake prescription pills and what they wish they have known,” said the webinar’s website.

Song for Charlie describes itself as a family-run nonprofit charity dedicated to raising awareness about “fentapills,” which was fake pills made of fentanyl.

In a tweet, BSD encouraged people to attend and hear “this critical information.”

The webinar starts at 4 p.m. via Zoom. People interested in the event can register here.

Fentanyl deaths have made headlines in recent weeks after two students in Portland died within 24 hours of fentanyl overdoses.

Last year, police departments in Clackamas County reported an increase in drug sales on social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger and Snapchat, putting teens at risk, according to KOIN 6 News partner the Portland Tribune.