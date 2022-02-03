Beaverton set to welcome Reser Center for the Arts in March

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The arts scene in Beaverton is about to get a lot bigger with the addition of the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts.

The 550-seat theater opens March 8 in the heart of Beaverton. It’s already booked to host international acts, including the legendary Count Basie Orchestra and different dance groups.

“This is a long-held dream by many residents in the community, including Pat Reser herself, and the city responding to a need to provide more access to the arts on the westside,” Executive Director Chris Ayzoukian told KOIN 6 News.

The center not only has the theater — which does not have a bad seat in the house — but also spaces for events, education and meetings. There is also a lobby filled with artwork, such as an enormous dandelion puff from an artist in British Columbia.

The outside at the Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton (Courtesy: Reser Center for the Arts)

“As we approach it, it starts revolving,” Ayzoukian said. “There’s a motion sensor so as people gather in the lobby or before events.”

The lobby can also be rented out by the private sector for events, as well as the outside areas of the center.

“This is really a model private-public partnership, where the City of Beaverton came together with the private sector, led by Pat Reser’s very generous gift to start the process, including the city donating lodging tax funds,” Ayzoukian said. “So, it’s a real public-private effort where no one entity could have created this on their own. And now we have this beautiful gift to the city and the region as a result of that.”