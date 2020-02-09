Beaverton travelers to Wuhan quarantined in Omaha

A Beaverton couple got the last flight out of Wuhan, China before a coronavirus travel ban was put into place. They’re now in quarantine in Nebraska, February 8, 2020 (Courtesy: Naskeh Habibi)

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Naskeh Habibi is happy her brother and sister-in-law are back on US soil, but they’re still not back to their Beaverton home from travels to Wuhan, China.

Amanj Habibi and his wife are quarantined in Nebraska for 14 days after catching the last flight out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has gained global attention.

“It is definitely a stressful situation because your whole life kind of stops,” Naskeh Habibi said. “But I think for them they are so grateful because there are people who have lost their lives. There are people that are still stuck there.”

The couple landed in Wuhan the day transportation was halted in China, leaving them without a way to get back home. After 2 days of travelling, her brother and sister-in-law arrived at a quarantine facility in Omaha.

“We feel pretty good. We are just a little bit stressed and a little bit tired,” Amanj told KOIN 6 News. “Even though we are here for 2 weeks, as long as we are healthy we are fine.”

The couple is showing no signs of the virus. They’re staying at a site with other Americans waiting in quarantine before — hopefully — getting the all clear to come home.

They said it’s been hard getting detailed information from officials, but they’re thankful for everyone who helped them get back to the United States.