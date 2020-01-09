Beaverton’s Doyle: ‘The west side is the best side’

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The construction boom has not bypassed downtown Beaverton. Hundreds of new hotel rooms are being built, new restaurants are opening in the heart of downtown — including 59 within walking distance of the downtown core. New business development and new storefronts are turning up everywhere.

In a State of the City address Thursday morning, Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle summarized other achievements during the past year.

Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle, January 9, 2020 (KOIN)

“We needed more affordable housing and solutions for those experiencing homelessness. This is beginning to happen,” Doyle said. “We committed to taking a stronger stance on the environment and single-use plastics. We did that. We dreamed of a home for our thriving arts community and Lord knows it’s coming.”

Doyle is even more excited about what’s next.

“Its a vibrant new era in downtown and one project is at the heart and center of it all. The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, the crown jewel in our vision for a vibrant urban center is happening. We’re watching it everyday.”

Ground was broken in November on the $51 million Patricia Reser Center for the Arts –which includes $13 million of Reser money and $11 million privately raised. The operation of the center, scheduled to open in the spring of 2021, will be paid for by hotel and motel taxes.

A new Beaverton public safety center is scheduled to open this summer near Hall and Allen, and the city bought more property in the downtown area for development

“The west side is the best side,” Doyle said as the city recounts the accomplishments of the past and looks forward to more development in the future.