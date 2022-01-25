Beaverton’s St. Cecilia Church burglarized; food, box truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beaverton police are looking for suspects after people broke into St. Cecilia Church Sunday night and stole a delivery truck used for food pantries.

The church members were stunned. They’re trying to get food to people in need and losing their one and only big box truck not only hurts them, but everyone they serve.

St. Vincent de Paul runs a food collection service out of St. Cecilia’s. The church distributes food to local food pantries in the Beaverton area, like Unity Church, just up the road.

“We’ve been blessed – and it’s our job to bless it on to somebody else,” Pantry Director Gail Key-Benson said.

Key-Benson depends on the food deliveries from St. Cecilia’s and was dismayed when the truck didn’t arrive like usual on Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately, when people came today and wanted fresh fruits and vegetables, I didn’t have very many,” Key-Benson said.

Beaverton police say burglars broke into St. Cecilia’s food pantry Sunday night, stealing food and the church’s big yellow delivery truck, which is essential for getting food to tens of thousands of families in the community every year.

“You don’t realize how much the gift of generosity is until you don’t have it,” Key-Benson said.

In the meantime, the church has rented a van to try to make do, but finding their stolen truck would be a dream come true.

While there are no suspect descriptions at this time, based on the church’s surveillance video, they think two people broke in.

If you spot the yellow box truck with the St. Vincent de Paul logo on the side, take photos and report it to Beaverton police and reference case number 22-0240340.