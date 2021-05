Walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Best Buddies friendship walk is set for Saturday morning in Hillsboro at Liberty High School.

One of the walkers, Olivia Gibson, told KOIN 6 News there will be t-shirts and food plus some swag for the walkers.

“We’ll walk first from 10 to 12,” Gibson said.

People can also join in from home by posting pictures or videos of your walk on social media. Just tag Best Buddies Oregon and the hashtag, #OregonFriendshipWalk.