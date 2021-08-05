Bethany man accused of trying to poison neighbor’s dogs

Erik Mighells of Bethany is accused of poisoning his neighbor’s dogs, August 5, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old man is accused of trying to kill his Bethany neighbor’s two small dogs with rat poison mixed into hamburger meat.

Erik Mighells was arrested August 4, two days after the poisoned meat was tossed into the yard of a couple with the dogs. Investigators said there were 3 separate times over 2 days that the meat was tossed into the yard.

The first time one of the small dogs ate some of the meat. The dog became ill and was taken to a veterinary clinic. Authorities said the dog will require more follow-up treatment to determine if it will make a full recovery.

Mighells was arrested and charged with first-degree animal abuse. He’s being held in the Washington County Jail.

