One bicyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Washington County (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist was killed Friday morning after being hit by a semi-truck north of Cornelius, authorities said.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the semi-truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

Information about what caused the crash is limited, but officials said that during the investigation, Northwest Susbauer Road was closed between Northwest Long Road and Northwest Hornecker Road.

According to Trip Check, the road is now open again.