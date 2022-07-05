Hospital staff used 90 units of blood products on the deputy to help save him.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — After a Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash in his patrol car, organizers have put together a blood drive in his honor.

Mike Trotter was extracted from his car by firefighters and paramedics from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and later taken to the hospital.

When Trotter arrived at the hospital, medical staff began working to save his life, said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. Within the first few hours of caring for him, staff used 90 units of blood products on Trotter to help revive him.

“90 units of blood is nearly nine times the amount of blood in the average adult,” WCSO said. “Due to the quick thinking and resilience of all first responders and medical staff, Deputy Trotter survived and began his journey to recovery.”

The statement added, “Deputy Trotter is still severely injured, but he, his family, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have organized a blood drive in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest to help give back to others.”

People are invited to participate at any public Bloodworks Northwest location throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Sheriff’s Office suggests scheduling your appointment in advance and says that knowing your donation “will make a difference and could save a life.”

“On the day of your donation, mention Deputy Mike Trotter’s name or share the Donor Code 5453 (Deputy Trotter’s call sign) when you check-in for your appointment,” said the announcement.