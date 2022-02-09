Body found in debris of massive fire on Hillsboro’s Main Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a month after a sprawling fire swept through Hillsboro’s Main Street, authorities have announced a new deadly development in the case.

The Hillsboro Police Department says the remains of a body were found among the debris of the Weil Arcade fire in downtown Hillsboro this week. The fire — which was ultimately determined to be an act of arson — was a massive, 4-alarm blaze that impacted more than 20 businesses on Main Street in early January.

Authorities say the man found had died from smoke inhalation and they are still trying to identify him. He is not believed to have been associated with businesses that were burned or the location, according to police.

Hillsboro PD says the victim was not discovered earlier due to safety concerns with the building. No other bodies are suspected to be found.

A suspect was arrested several days after the fire was set. Police say 34-year-old Roel Leon of Hillsboro was arrested and charged with arson in the Main Street fire and others he set to nearby vehicles on the same day.

Leon was also charged in connection with a downtown Hillsboro burglary that occurred on Dec. 4, according to Hillsboro police.

This is a developing story.