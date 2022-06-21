Authorities identified Don Askey as the man whose body was found in a field in Hillsboro on June 7, 2022 (Courtesy: HPD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man found dead in a field in Hillsboro two weeks ago has been identified, Hillsboro police announced Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed the deceased was Don Askey who was reported missing in 2015.

On June 7, the HPD was called out to the field near NE 25th and Beacon on “suspicious circumstances.” Once detectives arrived, they confirmed it was a death investigation.

“Roughly about an hour after that, while we were on scene with this, we did receive a report of a crashed airplane on the grounds of the Hillsboro Airport and that was totally separate, had nothing to do with the death investigation,” said HPD Sgt. Clint Chrz.

Askey reportedly appeared to have been deceased for some time. Police said there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Detective Megan Townsend at 503-681-5329 or email Megan.Townsend@hillsboro-oregon.gov about HPD case #22-11148.