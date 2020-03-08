Body found in Tigard hotel ‘suspicious,’ police say

The body was discovered by staff from the Tigard Embassy Suites Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tigard Police Department has launched an investigation surrounding a “suspicious death” that took place inside an area hotel.

Staff from the Embassy Suites on SW Washington Square Road alerted police Friday after discovering a body in one of the hotel’s rooms.

No other details have been provided as the investigation remains open.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary on Friday to contact the Tigard Police Department at 503-718-2677.