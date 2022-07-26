Rescue crews were attempting to recover a man who went underwater and never resurfaced at Hagg Lake in Washington County on Monday, July 25, 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have found the body of a man who reportedly drowned at Henry Hagg Lake the previous day.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins Valley Park near Boat Ramp A and went under the water on Monday afternoon. He did not resurface and a rescue effort was immediately launched.

However, due to concerns of searchers overheating with the extreme heat conditions, the search was suspended for the evening after several hours.

Washington County marine patrol deputies, assisted by Lake Oswego Fire Department’s dive team and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, resumed the search for the missing swimmer Tuesday morning.

The body of the missing swimmer was located around 11 a.m. near The Peninsula Trailhead, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said there is no initial indication that foul play was involved in the swimmer’s death and that the man’s name and age will be released once his family has been notified.