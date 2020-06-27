Body positively ID’d as Allyson Watterson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body discovered last Saturday in North Plains has been confirmed to be that of missing woman Allyson Watterson.

Then-20-year-old Allyson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on Dec. 22, 2019, with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland.

After she was first reported missing, the sheriff’s office led a 5-day search with the help of trained search and rescue personnel and numerous community volunteers before they were forced to suspend their efforts due to a lack of new evidence.

A property owner on Corey Road was clearing brush Saturday afternoon when they discovered a body. Clothing and evidence nearby lead officials to believe the body was Watterson’s.

While authorities confirmed the identification on Friday, a cause of death has yet to be released.