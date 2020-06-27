Body positively ID’d as Allyson Watterson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body discovered last Saturday in North Plains has been confirmed to be that of missing woman Allyson Watterson.
Then-20-year-old Allyson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on Dec. 22, 2019, with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland.
After she was first reported missing, the sheriff’s office led a 5-day search with the help of trained search and rescue personnel and numerous community volunteers before they were forced to suspend their efforts due to a lack of new evidence.
A property owner on Corey Road was clearing brush Saturday afternoon when they discovered a body. Clothing and evidence nearby lead officials to believe the body was Watterson’s.
While authorities confirmed the identification on Friday, a cause of death has yet to be released.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.