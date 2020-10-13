Boy, 4, dies after being struck by PGE truck

He was struck in the parking lot of a Beaverton apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a Portland General Electric truck in the parking lot of a Beaverton apartment complex Monday night, according to authorities.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue confirmed the fatality late Monday. The boy was hit by the truck in the parking lot fo the Hunters Run Apartments on NW Schendel Ave.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Beaverton Police is now the lead agency in the investigation.

This is a developing story.