Buyer, seller arrested after ‘Offer Up’ deal went bad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested after an Offer Up deal involving Nike Company Store passes went south.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call of an armed robbery in the parking lot adjacent to the Nike Company Store just after 5 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the scene a minute later, they found 2 men who had previously connected on the online sales app.

Deputies learned that one of the men, identified as Rafael Martinez Jr., agreed to sell the other man, Jin Hu, passes to the Nike store but never followed through after he received Hu’s payment. On Sunday, the Hu set up an in-person meeting with the Martinez Jr. under the guise of a different online profile. Once Martinez Jr. arrived at the meeting, Hu pulled out a handgun to intimidate Martinez Jr. into giving him the Nike passes he had paid for.

Hu, 21, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. Martinez Jr., 31, was arrested for theft in the third degree. They are both booked in the Washington County Jail.