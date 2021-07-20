Canine deputy tracks down assault suspect in Beaverton

A canine deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tracked down Judith Bezzant, an assault suspect, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County canine deputy by the name of Radar helped authorities track down an assault suspect over the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an assault near Southwest 197th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies learned 35-year-old Judith Bezzant hit another woman in the head with the blunt end of a hatchet in the midst of an argument.

Bezzant reportedly fled on foot as deputies arrived at the scene. Sgt. O’Reilley and his canine partner, Radar, quickly took off to find her — and ultimately tracked her down as she attempted to hide in a creekbank near Beaverton Creek.

Bezzant was arrested for assault in the second degree and for several outstanding warrants.