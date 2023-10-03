PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caprice Massey was appointed the next sheriff of Washington County in a unanimous vote by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Massey will take over once current Sheriff Pat Garrett retires on November 30. She will serve the remainder of his term, through calendar year 2024.

A native Oregonian, Massey also served in the US Navy before starting her career in law enforcement in Virginia. She joined the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2004 and worked her way through the ranks to her current role as Undersheriff.

She’ll be sworn in on December 1.

“As I assume the role of sheriff, I am deeply humbled and honored to be the first female sheriff in our community,” Massey said in a statement. “I want to take a moment to acknowledge and express my gratitude to Sheriff Pat Garrett, who has left behind an incredible legacy of service and dedication. I am acutely aware of the big shoes I am stepping into, and I recognize the responsibility that comes with this position. I promise to carry on the tradition of integrity, courage, and compassion that my predecessor exemplified. Together, with the support of our community, we will continue to protect and serve with unwavering commitment, making history and inspiring others along the way.”