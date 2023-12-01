PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first female sheriff in the history of Washington County was sworn into office on Friday.

On Friday, Sheriff Caprice Massey took the oath of office in a special ceremony at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, administered by Washington County Presiding Judge Kathleen Proctor. Massey is the 33rd person to assume the role of Washington County Sheriff.

According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Massey’s new role is “a testament to her exemplary service and dedication to the safety and well-being of our community. Her leadership will continue to uphold the highest standards of law enforcement and best ensure the protection of Washington County community members.”

Sheriff Massey had words of her own, stating, “I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with the position of Sheriff in Washington County. My commitment is to serve and protect our community and to create a safe environment for all its members.”