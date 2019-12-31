Car catches fire in garage of Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car fire damaged a 3-story home in Beaverton Monday evening, said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

The car was parked in the home’s garage when it caught fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Timberland Drive just before 6 p.m.

Crews were able to confirm that no one was inside the car or the home at the time of the fire. The blaze was put out within the hour. A fire investigator is now on scene to determine the cause.

This is a developing story.