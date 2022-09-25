Nine people were displaced when a car fire spread to an apartment building on SW Allen Boulevard in Beaverton, September 25, 2022 (TVFR)

No one hurt, but 4 apartments damaged, 9 displaced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nine people lost their apartments when a car fire spread to the building and carport, also consuming two other vehicles, in Beaverton Sunday afternoon.

TVFR crews rushed to the fire in the 11000 block of SW Allen Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. and quickly called a second-alarm. More fire crews, including from PF&R, responded.

Beaverton police arrived and helped get all the residents out of the building. No one needed medical attention, officials said.

It’s unclear at this time what started the fire. But 4 apartment units were “significantly impacted,” leaving 9 people without a place to stay. The Red Cross is helping them with emergency housing.

