Car veers off road, strikes propane tank in Tigard

TVFR crews respond after a car veered off the road and struck a propane tank in Tigard on Oct. 1, 2020. (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a propane tank at a Tigard gas station on Thursday morning, officials say.

Tualatin Fire and Rescue crews and a Hazardous Material Team are responding to the scene on Greenburg Road. Officials say the tank was hissing, but the driver was able to quickly extract himself from the car.

No injuries have been reported, but TVFR is evacuating people around the area.

Greenburg Road currently has one lane open in both directions from Southwest Cascade Avenue to the Highway 217 overpass as TVFR continues to assess the situation.

