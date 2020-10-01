Car veers off road, strikes propane tank in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a propane tank at a Tigard gas station on Thursday morning, officials say.
Tualatin Fire and Rescue crews and a Hazardous Material Team are responding to the scene on Greenburg Road. Officials say the tank was hissing, but the driver was able to quickly extract himself from the car.
No injuries have been reported, but TVFR is evacuating people around the area.
Greenburg Road currently has one lane open in both directions from Southwest Cascade Avenue to the Highway 217 overpass as TVFR continues to assess the situation.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.
