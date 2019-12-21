Catlin Gabel cooperating with sheriff’s investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched its investigation into the private Catlin Gabel School following accusations of sexual abuse against students that surfaced last week.

Nine former faculty members were pointed to as alleged assailants in an independent report by the school, which details alleged abuse all the way back from the 1960s on.

The sheriff’s office wants to speak with victims or anyone with related information in the case. Catlin Gabel is fully cooperating in the investigation.

The report was released last week by the school’s board of trustees. It was carried out by independent investigator Lori Watson.

The six named teachers are accused of inappropriately touching and groping students as young as elementary school in the 16 page report. Others are accused of having sex with students as young as middle school.

The total number of victims, many of whom are now middle aged, may never be known.

