PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Drag performer Poison Waters was slated to host a Drag Queen Storytime at Tigard Public Library on Sunday. That is, until online threats took over social media.

On Thursday, the library announced a decision to cancel the event due to “threats of violence and an indication that the safety of the community may be jeopardized.” Additionally, the library will close for the entire day.

Kevin Cook, who performs under the stage name Poison Waters, said he noticed hateful messages on social media about the event before he was scheduled to host it.

“The protesters want to make sure they have all the seats in the event so they don’t leave any rooms for the families and the children, which is kind of the opposite of what their message is,” Cook said. “They want to attend the drag queen story time instead of families? I’m very confused.”

Drag Queen Storytime is an event hosted by local drag queens who read children’s books to promote reading and diversity. It has recently come under fire across the nation – causing libraries to cancel events for fear of their readers’ safety.

Cook said the biggest misconception about Drag Queen Storytime is that “there is anything remotely sexual going on,” comparing his role to being a clown at a party.

Poison Waters was among the speakers featured at Snack Bloc’s Bloc Party at the Eastbank Esplanade on Saturday. June 20, 2020 (KOIN)

“We feel, in my opinion, a little unduly insulated in this area, because Portland is normally accepting in this area,” he said. “I think it’s caught folks off guard a bit.”

KOIN 6 reached out to the Tigard Police Department to get more information about how the threats were communicated, but they declined to give specifics.

However, officials say the threats are “isolated to this specific event, and library patrons shouldn’t be concerned about unrelated events or visiting the library in general.”

Tigard Mayor Heidi Lueb issued a statement Friday saying the following, in part: