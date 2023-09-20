PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of attacking and robbing two women at a MAX station in 2021 was convicted on five charges by a grand jury earlier this month, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Louis Rodarte was found guilty on three counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. He will be sentenced on Nov. 13, officials said.

On July 16, 2021, police responded to the Millikan Way MAX Station after a 911 caller reported that two women were attacked by a man, later identified as Rodarte.

“Based on victim and witness statements, they determined the defendant attacked two women who were waiting at the station. The defendant was acting erratically before he approached the women and demanded they give him their money. The defendant assaulted the victims when they did not give him any money, causing severe injuries to both victims. The defendant also tried to take the backpack of one of the victims. A bystander witnessed the attack and aided the women by pushing the defendant off them,” the DA’s Office said.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.