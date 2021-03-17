Cause of explosive Cornelius ethanol fire determined

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials have determined the cause of a massive blaze at Thunderbird Racing Fuel in Cornelius on Tuesday.

“On site, employees were moving super unleaded gasoline from one metal drum to another metal drum, the second drum would then mix in ethanol fuel for final use/sale. The process they used to transfer the gasoline was hooking an air compressor to the first drum and using air pressure to feed the gasoline through a hose to the second drum.

When this was occurring yesterday, the employee that was doing the process felt intense heat. It was discovered fire was coming out of the ports on the first drum. The employee tried to put out the flames with an extinguisher, but the fire had grow too large. The fire in the drum is likely to have started by static,” officials from Forest Grove Fire said.

Firefighters said the fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N 4th Avenue where Thunderbolt Racing Fuel and Summit Foods are located. Crews arrived within minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from an area where ethanol racing fuel is processed and stored. Backup was called and firefighters started to work on extinguishing the flames but multiple explosions and “erratic fire conditions” led authorities to pull their teams back to a safe distance, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

Officials then began evacuating roughly 80 homes and businesses, including a Walmart. Residents in surrounding areas were told to shelter in place and close their doors and windows to keep out falling debris.

50+ homes evacuated by fuel facility fire in Cornelius

Ethanol fires are particularly hard to put out so a hazmat team and a special truck from Portland International Airport were called in to help. The truck was used to spray the Purple K extinguishing agent on the ethanol fire.