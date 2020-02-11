Live Now
Beaverton family displaced after hot ashes lead to house fire

Washington County

No one was injured

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

House fire in Beaverton on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Courtesy: TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue battled down a residential fire in a Beaverton neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., TVFR responded to a house fire call at the 400 block of 169th Place that was reportedly spreading to a neighboring home and nearby tree. The fire was extinguished nearly an hour later, but not until after the fire had made its way into the eaves and the attic of the home. No injuries were reported but the residents of the house are temporarily displaced due to the extensive fire, water and smoke damage.

The blaze was determined to be caused by fireplace ashes that were thrown out in a yard debris container on the side of the house. TVFR reminds people that ashes from a fireplace can remain hot for up to five days or longer, and advises to store ashes in a metal container kept away from any structures for at least a week.

(Photo courtesy: TVFR)

