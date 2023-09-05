Yessenia Manriquez-Casillas, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Hillsboro teacher’s assistant was sentenced to 13 months in prison Tuesday for two counts of second-degree sex abuse, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Yessenia Manriquez-Casillas, 23, pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 14 after officials say she “coordinated a meet-up” with a student from Century High School, drove to a secondary location and sexually abused the teen in March 2023.

Court records show the victim’s mother found text messages between her child and Manriquez-Casillas. When she confronted her child, she said they “became upset” and disclosed the abuse.

The mother contacted the school, and officials placed Manriquez-Casillas on leave and alerted Hillsboro police.

Manriquez-Casillas will serve her sentence at the Oregon Department of Corrections.