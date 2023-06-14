The cause of the fire remains unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A storage warehouse for Chaucer Foods’ freeze-dried strawberries in Cornelius caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at the warehouse on Yew Street around 4:30 p.m. and found fire coming out of the roof. Firefighters called for additional resources and entered the building to find the fire inside an add-on office area in a converted attic.

FGF&R says crews quickly put out the fire and confined all fire, water and smoke damage to the office and break room.

A storage warehouse for Chaucer Foods' freeze dried strawberries in Cornelius caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue. June 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire and Rescue)

The fire did not spread to the warehouse and left minimal water and smoke damage – meaning the hundreds of pallets of strawberries had been left undamaged, officials say.

Because employees were not on the scene at the time of the fire, officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire, however, remains unknown. The investigation is ongoing, according to FGF&R.

