PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young child is recovering in the hospital after falling into and getting trapped in a waterway in Beaverton.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the child, under 5 years old, was with their parents when they fell into the waterway, which goes under the path along SW Bridle Hills Drive.

A bystander aided Beaverton police in the Saturday afternoon rescue. But because of the time the child was submerged, they had life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

There are no reports on the child’s current condition.

