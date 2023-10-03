The crash took place at 12000 NW Ashton Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A one-vehicle crash in Banks on Tuesday left one child pedestrian dead at the scene, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place at 12000 NW Ashton Drive. Authorities arrived at the scene to attempt life-saving efforts, but the child did not survive, WCSO said.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. According to WCSO, there is no indication that speed, alcohol or drugs were involved.

Authorities said the people involved in the crash aren’t being identified at this time.

No further information is currently available. This is a developing story.