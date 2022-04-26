PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man previously convicted as a sex offender was found guilty on Wednesday after he allegedly abused a minor sexually, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced.

David Propp was found guilty of three counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of luring a minor, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and tampering with a witness.

On Aug 14, 2019, Hillsboro police reportedly found a vehicle parked in a field. When they approached the SUV, authorities said the officers saw Propps and the victim putting their clothes back on.

According to officials, the victim told police he and Propp had engaged in sexual activity and later revealed a similar event happened before.

The 51-year-old and the victim messaged each other thousands of times, according to investigators. Further, officials said Propp asked for and received multiple “compromising” pictures of the victim.

Propp will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing on June 16.