Cooking fire damages Hillsboro home; 2 pets die

A cooking fire damaged this home in the 1900 block of SE Alder in Hillsboro and killed 2 pets, December 18, 2020 (Hillsboro Fire)

4 people managed to get out of the house safely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cooking fire spread quickly through a Hillsboro home, causing significant damage and killing 2 family pets Friday afternoon.

Within minutes after being called around 1:45 p.m. to the home in the 1900 block of SE Alder Street, firefighters saw heavy smoke. The 4 people in the home — 3 adults and a child — had gotten out safely but the pets were still inside.

After the fire was knocked down, a secondary search found the family’s dog and cat. One of the adults was checked out at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators said the cooking fire spread from the kitchen to the entire back of the home and patio and caused a great deal of damage.