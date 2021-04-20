Cooking fire sets off sprinkler at Hillsboro hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smoke alarms were blaring and water was flowing after one man’s cooking led to a small fire overnight.

Fire crews were called out to the Larkspur Landing Suite Hotel in Hillsboro just after 1:30 a.m. Once they arrived, firefighters saw one hotel room’s fire sprinklers were running and smoke was filling the corridor. While crews went to work, the hotel’s occupants were told to shelter in place.

Firefighters reached the hotel room the water and smoke were coming from to find a man trying to extinguish a fire in the room’s kitchen area. The fire itself was extinguished and never reached any other rooms — but water from the sprinklers had flowed into the hallway and several other rooms.

Crews turned off the water flow then used a water vacuum to clean up the affected areas.

The man did suffer some minor burns to his hands and legs, but he denied medical service. No other occupants were injured, but some were relocated to other rooms.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Remember to always be present while cooking and to keep things that can burn away from stovetops.