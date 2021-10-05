Cops called 175 times on Beaverton ‘zombie condo’ squatters

Neighbors say the condo is in probate and bank has not foreclosed

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — For nearly 5 years Alex Dvir has lived in a condo complex in a quaint area in southwest Beaverton, near a middle school and a few parks. But over the past 2 years he and his fellow condo owners have had to call authorities on squatters 175 times.

Dvir said the when the man who owned the condo died, others started making themselves at home. He said it’s all in the hands of the bank because the condo is in probate and the bank hasn’t move to foreclose.

“It’s not a comfortable place to live. We just have unknown traffic at all hours of the night,” Dvir told KOIN 6 News. “There’s known drug activity and at times there was prostitution happening in the unit.”

Alex Dvir and his neighbors have called police 175 times on squatters living in a Beaverton condo for 2 years, October 5, 2021 (KOIN)

The previous owner had a partner, but Dvir said she’s been gone for well over a year, maybe longer.

Three or 4 people live at the condo at a time, he said, and it’s usually never the same folks for long.

“It’s hard to tell, I mean there’s 3 or 4 constant that are usually in there, but any given day there’s 3 or 4 who just kind of wander in and out,” he said. “There’s people that come all hours of the night. There’s been multiple people picked up for warrants. There was a search warrant just recently served on the unit that involved the SWAT team.”

Sgt. Danny DiPietro with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News the condo is a hot spot for drugs and theft.

“We’ve made arrests off warrants there. We’ve made arrestes such as stolen property,” DiPietro said. “There’s all sorts of arrests that are being made there, but the people who are living there are constantly changing.”

KOIN 6 News knocked on the door to ask the people inside some questions, but no one answered.

Dvir and his neighbors are also concerned about the piles of junk in the backyard of the condo.

“They have tires in there in if one of those were to catch fire that would just go up in a second, obviously,” he said. “You can see that’s an adjoining unit so if it catches fire it’s very easy for the other one to catch fire.”

Squatters have piled debris and tires in the back yard of a Beaverton “zombie condo” over the past 2 years, October 5, 2021 (KOIN)

During the summer there was a pile of debris by the condo that caught fire, he said. Neighbors grabbed a garden hose and put it out.

The condo property management group has no authority to remove the squatters, he said. Neither does Washington County. At this point it’s up to the bank.

KOIN 6 News reached out to bank officials for comment and have not yet heard back.