PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cornelius Fire Department responded to a large barn fire in Hillsboro on Saturday morning.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene on the Southwest Cook Street farm around 7:23 a.m. Officials upgraded it to a 2-alarm fire to bring in more assistance.

Later that morning just before 8:30 a.m., authorities said the fire wouldn’t spread to neighboring barns — but the straw was likely to burn for several more hours.

At 11:10 a.m., authorities announced that half of the fire crews had left the scene. Other firefighters are working alongside the farm owners to break and extinguish the hay bales that continue to burn, according to CFD.

The fire department advised residents to stay away from the areas surrounding Cook Street, 345th Avenue and 331st Avenue.