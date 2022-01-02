Crash flips car in Hillsboro, 1 possibly injured

A car flipped in a 2-vehicle crash in Hillsboro on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Hillsboro Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car rolled onto its top after crashing with another vehicle in Hillsboro on Sunday.

According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the crash at Southwest Baseline Street and Southwest Main Street shortly before 1 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find one of the vehicles rolled over, resting on its top.

HFR says one patient is currently being assessed for injuries. The severity of those injuries is unclear at this time.

The left lane of westbound Baseline Street is blocked, as are all lanes of SW Main Street as crews clear the scene. Travelers should avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story.